South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases
Fifty-nine more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,511 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,189 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,586,148.
RELATED: **South Africa records 897 new Covid-19 cases**
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,509,656 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 339,655 healthcare workers have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 04 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 4, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/kwzUp1UFAh
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 586 148 the total number of deaths is 54 511 the total number of recoveries is 1 509 656 and the total number of vaccines administered is 339 655. pic.twitter.com/os5T7EEuCg— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 4, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller
But others say that different traditions in South Africa represent different nations and that calling people tribes is derogatory.Read More
Geoff Makhubo: We want error free billing system in City of Joburg
City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city.Read More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Treasury moving ahead with establishing a state bank but there is skepticism
Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent News Babalo Ndenze says plans are afoot to ensure structural reforms are implemented.Read More
NWC has collated a list of those who will step aside from the ANC - Pule Mabe
The African National Congress spokesperson says the party will send suspension letters to party members who refuse to step aside.Read More
King Zwelithini's siblings accuse Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of sideling them
Eyewitness News correspondent Nkosikhona Duma says they accuse the prime minister to the Zulu nation of sowing divisions.Read More
Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year
The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.Read More
ANC national working committee has resolved that suspension letters must go out
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives updates from the party meeting on the step-aside resolution.Read More
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More