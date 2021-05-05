South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases

Today at 11:05 Listeners Choice- the plans for cancer patients at Charlotte Maxeke The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Jack Bloom

Gladys Bogoshi - Physiotherapist at Chris Hani Baragwanath

125 125

Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- Divorce Guilt The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 12:05 Transnet has confirmed that 14 people aboard a vessel from India, that has docked at the Durban Port, have tested positive for Covid-19. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Moshe Motlohi, General manager at the Port of Durban.

125 125

Today at 12:10 Polticial Wrap: ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside and Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku will not be appealing a decision of the High Court which ruled against him. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:15 Polticial Wrap: ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside and Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku will not be appealing a decision of the High Court which ruled against him. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

125 125

Today at 12:23 AFU finally recovers R103m stolen by the Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims, after years of litigation by the Bobroffs from abroad. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson.

125 125

Today at 12:27 Fugitive father and son former lawyers Ronald and Darren Bobroff were this week deprived of approximately R95 million, which the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found to be “proceeds of unlawful activities. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tony Beamish, Moneyweb Journalist.

125 125

Today at 12:37 The Commission hears BOSASA related evidence from businessman, Mr Kevin Wakeford. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:41 The public sector wage negotiations could resume by Friday after a two-week deadlock. Unions have agreed to government’s proposal to continue with the talks through a facilitation process headed by independent mediators. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 12:45 The AmaZulu and eSwatini royal families have transported the body of the AmaZulu regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, from Johannesburg to the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Kwa-Nongoma, KZN. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 12:52 Westrn Cape Cold Front: Heavy rainfall, gale force winds expected over parts of Western Cape. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 12:56 A new survey has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has widened many South Africans' waistlines. Some 45% of the respondents who participated in the national Pharma Dynamics survey said that lockdown regulations had negatively impacted their eating and The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson of Pharma Dynamics

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Alliance Medical and the ethical Rules of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa prohibit all hospital groups from employing radiographers unless accredited to do so The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group

125 125

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual: Apple and its court case against Epic Games The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 ??????? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125