[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body

The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- the plans for cancer patients at Charlotte Maxeke
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jack Bloom
Gladys Bogoshi - Physiotherapist at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Divorce Guilt
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Transnet has confirmed that 14 people aboard a vessel from India, that has docked at the Durban Port, have tested positive for Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Moshe Motlohi, General manager at the Port of Durban.
Today at 12:10
Polticial Wrap: ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside and Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku will not be appealing a decision of the High Court which ruled against him.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
Polticial Wrap: ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside and Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku will not be appealing a decision of the High Court which ruled against him.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Today at 12:23
AFU finally recovers R103m stolen by the Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims, after years of litigation by the Bobroffs from abroad.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson.
Today at 12:27
Fugitive father and son former lawyers Ronald and Darren Bobroff were this week deprived of approximately R95 million, which the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found to be "proceeds of unlawful activities.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tony Beamish, Moneyweb Journalist.
Today at 12:37
The Commission hears BOSASA related evidence from businessman, Mr Kevin Wakeford.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:41
The public sector wage negotiations could resume by Friday after a two-week deadlock. Unions have agreed to government's proposal to continue with the talks through a facilitation process headed by independent mediators.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:45
The AmaZulu and eSwatini royal families have transported the body of the AmaZulu regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, from Johannesburg to the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Kwa-Nongoma, KZN.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:52
Westrn Cape Cold Front: Heavy rainfall, gale force winds expected over parts of Western Cape.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:56
A new survey has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has widened many South Africans' waistlines. Some 45% of the respondents who participated in the national Pharma Dynamics survey said that lockdown regulations had negatively impacted their eating and
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson of Pharma Dynamics
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Alliance Medical and the ethical Rules of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa prohibit all hospital groups from employing radiographers unless accredited to do so
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual: Apple and its court case against Epic Games
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter : Rudi Van Schoor, GM of KFC South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller But others say that different traditions in South Africa represent different nations and that calling people tribes is derogatory. 5 May 2021 11:08 AM
Geoff Makhubo: We want error free billing system in City of Joburg City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city. 5 May 2021 8:40 AM
South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 339,655 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 5 May 2021 7:02 AM
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers' Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVI... 4 May 2021 12:52 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 May 2021 8:39 AM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body

5 May 2021 8:49 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Will Smith
body weight
'Whats Gone Viral'
Lockdown

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked

Will Smith is on a journey to lose a few lockdown kilos. The American star posted a video on his Instagram which he captioned 'worst shape of my life'.

He also shared another post where he says he is changing things around.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




5 May 2021 8:49 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Will Smith
body weight
'Whats Gone Viral'
Lockdown

[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked

5 May 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist

4 May 2021 11:10 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming'

30 April 2021 3:41 PM

Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album.

27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral

30 April 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued

29 April 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking

29 April 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral

28 April 2021 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral

28 April 2021 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong

27 April 2021 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried

27 April 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

DBE: Hard lockdown hampered progress of improving school infrastructure

5 May 2021 10:19 AM

Makhubo satisfied with resolution of City of Joburg's billing crisis

5 May 2021 10:16 AM

Public sector unions warn govt to table new wage offer

5 May 2021 8:30 AM

