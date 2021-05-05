Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg
City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo says they want an error-free billing system.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Makhubo says the City used to have over 55,000 billing queries per month in 2011 and now they have less than 4,000 queries lodged per month.
On Tuesday, Makhubo outlined several strategic priorities for the City during his State of the City Address.
The issue here is how to quickly respond to the queries as the customer raises them. But I am satisfied that largely we have broken the back of the billing problem. We want a 100% error-free billing process.Geoff Makhubo, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
Makhubo says they are negotiating with Eskom to get some communities to be supplied by the City.
He says counsellors are under pressure and are bing attacked.
We are aware that some of the technicians would be called to come and restore outside of the process. Eskom is aware of that, some communities have raised it with us and I know that their fraud unit is investigating that.Geoff Makhubo, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : 702
