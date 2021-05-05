The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller
With the recent conflict within the royal family ahead of the Zulu Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu funeral arrangements, the phrase "Zulu Nation” has been used consistently on the news.
A caller to The Clement Manyathela Show open line by the name of Nthabi argued that this phrase perpetuates the idea that the nation is separate from South Africa as a whole and this may come with consequences in the near future.
We have to be cautious of what we say, to keep South Africa as one nation. Stop breaking it up into smaller groups which we have already emerged from thanks to the democracy, now we want to pledge ourselves in the dark again.Nthabi- Caller
RELATED: King Zwelithini's siblings accuse Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of sideling them
If you look at South Africa's Constitution there is nothing like the Zulu nation we are various tribes of people, various customary tribes of people but we do not have separate nations.
Many agreed with Nthabi's sentiments, saying these kinds of phrases may cause division within South Africans. They also brought up the late king of the Zulus Goodwill Zwelithini's plea in the early 90s to set up his own independent state so he can rule as a sovereign monarch.
Other callers such as Mihlali and Tebogo argued that Nthabi's sentiments were incorrect and that different traditions in South Africa represented different nations and that calling us tribes is derogatory.
I disagree with the previous caller, the rainbow nation implies South Africa is made of various ethnics groups and religions and please do not use the word 'tribe’, it's derogatory.Mihlali - Caller
She should get the definition of 'nation’ straight then she will see her outlook towards this whole thing is skewed.Tebogo - Caller
The Zulu queen's passing was announced on 29 April 2021 at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. She died at the age of 65 a month after she was appointed regent in accordance with the wishes of her late husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini.
She will be laid to rest at a private burial at the “crack of dawn” on Thursday according to the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113088415_south-africa-national-flag-on-leader-s-palms-isolated-on-white-background-clipping-path-for-human-ri.html?term=democracy%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=nmec6q4qxqscl3lhtg-1-2
