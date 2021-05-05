'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC'
Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says the issue of African National Congress (ANC) KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu stepping aside is an old story.
Dube says Mabuyakhulu was elected to his position highly compromised.
Mabuyakhulu announced on Tuesday that he is stepping aside. He was charged with corruption relating to the R28 million that the provincial government spent on the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2012.
Mike Mabuyakhulu entered into that KZN PEC as a compromised candidate and they knew very well that at a certain stage he might evaporate from that PEC.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
He has no serious significance, he is a sell-by date in the politics of KZN and his case is highly comprising.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the different factions of the ANC are going to battle out the step aside resolution at the NEC.
I spoke to a lot of Ramaphosa's loyalist and they say we should just wait for an announcement and that announcement for them was the statement from the NWC that those who did not step aside will receive letters of suspension.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interviews below...
Source : @ANCKZN/Twitter
