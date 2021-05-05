Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes. 5 May 2021 4:46 PM
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte i... 5 May 2021 4:00 PM
Liberty heeds Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's call for help Charlotte Maxeke Academic HospitalPR manager Lungiswa Mvumvu says they will welcome any kind of support from the community. 5 May 2021 2:25 PM
View all Local
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city. 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC' Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC. 5 May 2021 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
View all Politics
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVI... 4 May 2021 12:52 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 May 2021 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Liberty heeds Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's call for help

5 May 2021 2:25 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
donations

Charlotte Maxeke Academic HospitalPR manager Lungiswa Mvumvu says they will welcome any kind of support from the community.

Last month the Gauteng premier David Makhura had mentioned that the temporary closure of The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital was a major setback considering the vital role it plays in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last recent weeks, 702 listeners have been reaching out to the station in efforts of receiving help from the hospital as they have been receiving poor service.

Speaking on the Azania Mosaka Show, Public Relations Manager at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Lungiswa Mvumvu apologised to the public for their service and mentioned the hospital is being assessed and investigated.

We would like to apologise to the community in Gauteng for the inconvenience that has been caused by the fire, the delay, and not communicating clearly to the patients and community at large.

Lungiswa Mvumvu, Public Relations Manager- Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

At the present moment, what I can confirm is that yes we have all these bodies who have come forward to investigate and give us an assessment, and we are working on getting a report from them this afternoon of tomorrow.

Lungiswa Mvumvu, Public Relations Manager- Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

Mvumvu says they have an exhausting list of things that are needed at the hospital and are hoping to receive help from the community especially patient-related equipment that are needed immediately

We welcome all company's, organisations, and individuals who would like to come forward and assist us during this time.

Lungiswa Mvumvu, Public Relations Manager- Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

Digital marketing divisional executive at Liberty Karen Denn called into the show to offer assistance to the hospital through the organisation's initiative called "Drive hope’.

We want to demonstrate and show that we are here to help and working with the hospital to see what we can do to help the patients and the care that they need.

Karen Denn, Digital marketing divisional executive - Liberty

Last a fire broke out at the facility, prompting the emergency evacuation of over 840 patients, which lead to the temporary closure of the hospital.

Listen below for the full interview...




Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng

5 May 2021 4:46 PM

Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter

5 May 2021 4:00 PM

Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.

Read More arrow_forward

AFU finally recovers millions stolen by Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims

5 May 2021 2:19 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Israeli authorities helped because there was a warrant of arrest that was issued by Interpol.

Read More arrow_forward

Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city.

Read More arrow_forward

The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller

5 May 2021 11:09 AM

But others say that different traditions in South Africa represent different nations and that calling people tribes is derogatory.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases

5 May 2021 7:02 AM

The Health Department says 339,655 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Read More arrow_forward

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Read More arrow_forward

Treasury moving ahead with establishing a state bank but there is skepticism

4 May 2021 5:19 PM

Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent News Babalo Ndenze says plans are afoot to ensure structural reforms are implemented.

Read More arrow_forward

NWC has collated a list of those who will step aside from the ANC - Pule Mabe

4 May 2021 5:17 PM

The African National Congress spokesperson says the party will send suspension letters to party members who refuse to step aside.

Read More arrow_forward

