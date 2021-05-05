Liberty heeds Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's call for help
Last month the Gauteng premier David Makhura had mentioned that the temporary closure of The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital was a major setback considering the vital role it plays in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the last recent weeks, 702 listeners have been reaching out to the station in efforts of receiving help from the hospital as they have been receiving poor service.
Speaking on the Azania Mosaka Show, Public Relations Manager at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Lungiswa Mvumvu apologised to the public for their service and mentioned the hospital is being assessed and investigated.
We would like to apologise to the community in Gauteng for the inconvenience that has been caused by the fire, the delay, and not communicating clearly to the patients and community at large.Lungiswa Mvumvu, Public Relations Manager- Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
At the present moment, what I can confirm is that yes we have all these bodies who have come forward to investigate and give us an assessment, and we are working on getting a report from them this afternoon of tomorrow.Lungiswa Mvumvu, Public Relations Manager- Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
Mvumvu says they have an exhausting list of things that are needed at the hospital and are hoping to receive help from the community especially patient-related equipment that are needed immediately
We welcome all company's, organisations, and individuals who would like to come forward and assist us during this time.Lungiswa Mvumvu, Public Relations Manager- Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
Digital marketing divisional executive at Liberty Karen Denn called into the show to offer assistance to the hospital through the organisation's initiative called "Drive hope’.
We want to demonstrate and show that we are here to help and working with the hospital to see what we can do to help the patients and the care that they need.Karen Denn, Digital marketing divisional executive - Liberty
Last a fire broke out at the facility, prompting the emergency evacuation of over 840 patients, which lead to the temporary closure of the hospital.
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Twitter
