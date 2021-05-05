Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach





JOHANNESBURG - Belgian Hugo Broos has been appointed as the new coach of Bafana Bafana.

The South African Football Association made the announcement on Wednesday.

Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March, after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Belgian coach has signed a five-year contract.

"I am very proud happy and very proud to be the new coach for South Africa," said Broos.

"It has always been a country in which I wanted to work and today we are there and so we will do everything to qualify for the World Cup next year."

He has coached Belgium's top sides, Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Genk.

In 2017, he led Cameroon to the Africa Cup of Nations title.

