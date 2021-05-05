AFU finally recovers millions stolen by Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims
Fugitive father and son former lawyers Ronald and Darren Bobroff were this week deprived of about R95-million, which the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found to be “proceeds of unlawful activities".
The Assets Forfeiture Unit finally recovered R103-million stolen by the Bobroff Attorneys from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) victims, after years of litigation by the Bobroffs from abroad.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema has more.
This is a good step in terms of jurisprudence. It helps us to go for money that was hidden overseas, money that was stolen in South Africa.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
We're able to prove that a large chunk of the money in those accounts belongs to the victims of personal injury and victims of the Road Accident Fund.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
The Israeli authorities did this because there was a warrant of arrest that was raised by Interpol. As members of Interpol, they were able to notice that these were probably fruits of criminal activities by fugitives who had at that point left South Africa for Australia. Unfortunately, we don't have the relevant treaty with Australia.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
The money goes to the Criminal Assets Recovery Fund of the South African government.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng
Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes.Read More
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter
Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.Read More
Liberty heeds Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's call for help
Charlotte Maxeke Academic HospitalPR manager Lungiswa Mvumvu says they will welcome any kind of support from the community.Read More
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg
City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city.Read More
The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller
But others say that different traditions in South Africa represent different nations and that calling people tribes is derogatory.Read More
South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 339,655 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Treasury moving ahead with establishing a state bank but there is skepticism
Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent News Babalo Ndenze says plans are afoot to ensure structural reforms are implemented.Read More
NWC has collated a list of those who will step aside from the ANC - Pule Mabe
The African National Congress spokesperson says the party will send suspension letters to party members who refuse to step aside.Read More