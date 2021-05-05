AFU finally recovers millions stolen by Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims





Fugitive father and son former lawyers Ronald and Darren Bobroff were this week deprived of about R95-million, which the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found to be “proceeds of unlawful activities".

The Assets Forfeiture Unit finally recovered R103-million stolen by the Bobroff Attorneys from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) victims, after years of litigation by the Bobroffs from abroad.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema has more.

This is a good step in terms of jurisprudence. It helps us to go for money that was hidden overseas, money that was stolen in South Africa. Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

We're able to prove that a large chunk of the money in those accounts belongs to the victims of personal injury and victims of the Road Accident Fund. Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

The Israeli authorities did this because there was a warrant of arrest that was raised by Interpol. As members of Interpol, they were able to notice that these were probably fruits of criminal activities by fugitives who had at that point left South Africa for Australia. Unfortunately, we don't have the relevant treaty with Australia. Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

The money goes to the Criminal Assets Recovery Fund of the South African government. Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

