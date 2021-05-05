Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng
Gauteng premier David Makhura’s advisory committee has warned people in the Gauteng of the risk of COVID-19 resurgence.
They added it is vital to step up on a non-medical intervention to slow transmission of the coronavirus.
Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee and professor at Wits Bruce Mellado explained that they have been accumulating data in different sub-districts in Gauteng and when they spotted instability, they alerted the policymakers.
You have to put everything in perspective and look at it in a holistic which is why we have seen that certain areas in Gauteng, for instance, Sedebeng, have a relatively high risk.Bruce Mellado, Professor at Wits University and Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee
We basically monitor where certain regions are in terms of the pandemic and we flag those regions to the policymakers, to attend to them. The situation we have right now unfortunately is that we have quite a number of sub-districts that seem to be having a significant increase and that is a major concern.Bruce Mellado, Professor at Wits University and Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee
Mellado says the cause of the increase in some sub-districts may have been caused by the Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols such social distancing.
