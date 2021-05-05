ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter





JOHANNESBURG - Ace Magashule has been served with a suspension letter.

Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.

Magashule is the most senior leader affected by the party’s 2017 step-aside resolution – which states that those facing corruption or serious criminal charges should step aside or face suspension

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved on this matter last month – with Magashule and others affected granted 30 days to step aside

He has since refused to do so.

While provinces have been instructed to issue their own suspension letters to members who did not step aside, that task at national level was the responsibility of Duarte.

ANC Luthuli House insiders have told Eyewitness News she signed off on the suspension letters of both Magashule and NEC member Bongani Bongo on Monday following a national working committee meeting.

It’s also understood Magashule has already indicated that he is appealing the decision while Bongo has publicly said he would challenge it in the courts.

However, Magashule is said to be consulting and waiting to see how this weekend’s NEC meeting will fare before taking further action.

'RAMAPHOSA HAS CONSOLIDATED POWER IN ANC'

the FW de Klerk Foundation has welcomed Magashule’s suspension, describing it as an indication that President Cyril Ramaphosa had consolidated power within the ANC.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the foundation said the move by the governing party’s leaders should be welcomed as an important and long overdue step to tackle corruption and take stern action against its own leaders who stood accused of serious offenses.

It further states that ANC factional battles had been negatively impacting governance and effective service delivery for far too long.

Recently Ramaphosa told attendees of the late activist Charlotte Maxeke’s birthday celebrations in the Eastern Cape that the party would deal with those implicated in corruption in their midst in an effort to regain public trust.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter