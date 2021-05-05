Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down. 5 May 2021 5:34 PM
View all Local
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte i... 5 May 2021 4:00 PM
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city. 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC' Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC. 5 May 2021 1:32 PM
View all Politics
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVI... 4 May 2021 12:52 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Showâ€™s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss DÃ©by dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss DÃ©by had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Showâ€™s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes â€“ The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm â€“ an icon of freedom â€“ stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Showâ€™s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!

5 May 2021 8:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
MRI
Health Professions Council
Health Professions Council of South Africa
Life Healthcare
Hospitals
HPCSA
radiography
radiographers
Peter Wharton-Hood
x-ray
preventative medicine

Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.

Why are hospital groups not allowed to hire their own radiographers?

Medical practitioners can be hired only with the permission of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), explains â€ŽPeter Wharton-Hood (Group Chief Executive of â€ŽLife Healthcare).

Life Healthcare made a formal application two years ago for permission to employ radiographers in South Africa, as it does in the UK.

The application is set to be heard this week.

Image: Michal Jarmoluk on Pixabay

â€ŽWharton-Hood discusses the radiography catch-22 and its implications on The Money Show.

It is a rule in South Africa that health practitioners either work for themselves or, with the dispensation of the HPCSA, are allowed to be employed by groups such as ourselves.

ŽPeter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Radiographers have to work through a radiologist in this country, he says.

The radiographer is the person who takes the x-ray picture, while the radiologist is the specialist practitioner who diagnoses the problem by looking at the image.

We had been generously treated in the past and ten years ago the HPCSA had the foresight to allow us to employ doctors when we wanted to create an acute rehabilitation unit. We made an application, they allowed us to employ the doctors and subsequent to that we have treated 25,000 patients...

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Now is the time to make another application...

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Coming back from the UK I asked why we couldn't build a model similar to what we're doing with Alliance Medical, our wholly-owned subsidiary there. We employ radiographers; we buy the sophisticated technology like MRI machines... and we deliver a service taking images of patients.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

In South Africa, we realised we couldn't buy the machinery unless we were able to employ the radiographers because you need a radiographer who is qualified to operate the machinery!

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Increased access to preventative diagnostic screening leads to better cure rates, he emphasizes.

There are not enough radiological services in South Africa and we think that by making radiology more accessible and more affordable, you'll end up with more patients actually getting screened and scanned either preventatively or diagnostically, across our country.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Life Healthcare, with a sizeable balance sheet, is prepared to invest in this infrastructure like we did in the UK and make these services which are cutting-edge technology at the forefront of medicine, more available to patients.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

It's a safer form of medicine and also gets you to a point where patients are able to have minimally invasive procedures performed on them.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Listen to the interview below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!




5 May 2021 8:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
MRI
Health Professions Council
Health Professions Council of South Africa
Life Healthcare
Hospitals
HPCSA
radiography
radiographers
Peter Wharton-Hood
x-ray
preventative medicine

More from Business

Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine

5 May 2021 7:15 PM

The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50

4 May 2021 6:50 PM

Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year

4 May 2021 1:29 PM

The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliamentâ€™s Standing Committee on Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Showâ€™s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes â€“ The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Liliesleaf Farm â€“ an icon of freedom â€“ stay open?

3 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

3 May 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Showâ€™s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert

5 May 2021 5:34 PM

SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng

5 May 2021 4:46 PM

Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter

5 May 2021 4:00 PM

Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liberty heeds Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's call for help

5 May 2021 2:25 PM

Charlotte Maxeke Academic HospitalPR manager Lungiswa Mvumvu says they will welcome any kind of support from the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AFU finally recovers millions stolen by Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims

5 May 2021 2:19 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Israeli authorities helped because there was a warrant of arrest that was issued by Interpol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller

5 May 2021 11:09 AM

But others say that different traditions in South Africa represent different nations and that calling people tribes is derogatory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases

5 May 2021 7:02 AM

The Health Department says 339,655 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter

Politics Local

Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg

Local Politics

The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang welcomes Ace Magashule suspension

5 May 2021 9:23 PM

Suspended KZN ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu insists he's innocent

5 May 2021 9:03 PM

MPs want to know why Zondo Commission hasn't yet led to any prosecutions

5 May 2021 8:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA