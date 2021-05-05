Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down. 5 May 2021 5:34 PM
View all Local
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte i... 5 May 2021 4:00 PM
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city. 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC' Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC. 5 May 2021 1:32 PM
View all Politics
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVI... 4 May 2021 12:52 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine

5 May 2021 7:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Mining
Mining industry
Electricity
Load shedding
The Money Show
Power cuts
Solar energy
Solar power
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Gold Fields
South Deep Gold Mine
South Deep
Martin Preece
South Deep mine

The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa.

The board of Gold Fields has approved the construction of a R660 million solar plant at its mine in Carletonville, Gauteng.

Deep South is the the gold mining company's last remaining operation in the country.

The envisaged 40MW solar array will replace a fifth of the electricity it sources from Eskom.

Gold Fields says this means a saving of around R120 million a year on the cost of electricity.

RELATED: Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?

The company was granted a license by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on 25 February and expects the solar plant to be commissioned in Q2 2022.

RELATED: 'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Martin Preece, Gold Fields' Executive Vice President for South Africa.

We're predicting we'll save - at today's rates - R120 million a year on our electricity bill. That's the initial saving.

Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields

The other is the opportunity lost when we can't operate because of load curtailment.

Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields

Preece describes the scale of the solar project.

The footprint of the solar project is actually larger than the current mining complex footprint... It's [the size of] about 200 soccer fields... 116,000 panels.

Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields

The team started breaking ground this morning... We are going to try and give it our best shot to beat that schedule of Quarter 2 next year.

Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields

We're going to start at 40MW, see how it goes and then engage with the regulator and see if there's an opportunity to expand on that.

Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields

We've considered batteries but we can't do the economics yet. The cost of the batteries vs the benefit we can't justify yet, but as technology evolves they'll become more affordable and more efficient.

Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine




5 May 2021 7:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Mining
Mining industry
Electricity
Load shedding
The Money Show
Power cuts
Solar energy
Solar power
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Gold Fields
South Deep Gold Mine
South Deep
Martin Preece
South Deep mine

More from Business

Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!

5 May 2021 8:23 PM

Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50

4 May 2021 6:50 PM

Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year

4 May 2021 1:29 PM

The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?

3 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

3 May 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter

Politics Local

Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg

Local Politics

The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang welcomes Ace Magashule suspension

5 May 2021 9:23 PM

Suspended KZN ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu insists he's innocent

5 May 2021 9:03 PM

MPs want to know why Zondo Commission hasn't yet led to any prosecutions

5 May 2021 8:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA