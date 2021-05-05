'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
A special tax unit targeting wealthy individuals is now up and running.
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced in February that it would be increasing its focus on taxpayers "with wealth and complex financial arrangements".
The unit is called the High Wealth Individual Taxpayer Segment (HWI).
RELATED: Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you
It features dedicated relationship managers to oversee the tax authority's dealings with South Africa's super-rich.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Kieswetter says the way the unit works is not unique - it's in line with international best practice (IBP).
Ultimately, the relationship is between the Sars-appointed officials and the taxpayers themselves, notwithstanding advisers they may already use.
At international level, tax authorities would create the capacity to deal with large businesses, international business, and also dedicated capacity to deal with wealthy individuals... It's also supported by the behavioural science that informs how people, especially wealthy people, behave with their money.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
We will have this relationship directly with the taxpayer but we will often speak to their advisers, whoever they use as an intermediary on their behalf and they would be fully mandated to do so.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Kieswetter acknowledges that many South Africans feel cynical about the way their tax money is (mis)spent, some using this as justification for withholding their taxes.
Sars has to work hard at changing that perception to the extent that it may be true, he says.
Remember, Sars has no intent of collecting any cents that are not due in terms of the legal mandate. So those aren't the taxpayers we are going after.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
For honest taxpayers who are fully compliant... we, in fact, want to make it easier for you. We want to make this burden of paying and fulfilling your tax duties to just go away, to be an event that happens almost seamlessly!Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Our focus will always be on those taxpayers who seek to mask the true nature of their income and expenses and they do so exclusively to avoid and, at times, even evade paying taxes.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
It is not about extracting more money. In fact, if we get it right... the result should not be fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Listen to the conversation with the Sars Commissioner on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
Source : @sarstax/Twitter
More from Business
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine
The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa.Read More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More
Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year
The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.Read More
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".Read More
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?
Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.Read More
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).Read More
More from Lifestyle
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.Read More
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.Read More
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice
GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.Read More
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert
SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down.Read More
Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng
Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes.Read More
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter
Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.Read More
Liberty heeds Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's call for help
Charlotte Maxeke Academic HospitalPR manager Lungiswa Mvumvu says they will welcome any kind of support from the community.Read More
AFU finally recovers millions stolen by Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims
NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Israeli authorities helped because there was a warrant of arrest that was issued by Interpol.Read More
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg
City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city.Read More
The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller
But others say that different traditions in South Africa represent different nations and that calling people tribes is derogatory.Read More
South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 339,655 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More