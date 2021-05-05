Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down. 5 May 2021 5:34 PM
View all Local
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte i... 5 May 2021 4:00 PM
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city. 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC' Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC. 5 May 2021 1:32 PM
View all Politics
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVI... 4 May 2021 12:52 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tax
South African Revenue Service
wealth
tax revenue
taxpayers
Edward Kieswetter
tax non-compliance
offshore holdings
undisclosed assets
Voluntary Disclosure Programme
VDP
HWI
High Wealth Individual Taxpayer Segment

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

A special tax unit targeting wealthy individuals is now up and running.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced in February that it would be increasing its focus on taxpayers "with wealth and complex financial arrangements".

The unit is called the High Wealth Individual Taxpayer Segment (HWI).

RELATED: Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you

It features dedicated relationship managers to oversee the tax authority's dealings with South Africa's super-rich.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter.

Kieswetter says the way the unit works is not unique - it's in line with international best practice (IBP).

Ultimately, the relationship is between the Sars-appointed officials and the taxpayers themselves, notwithstanding advisers they may already use.

At international level, tax authorities would create the capacity to deal with large businesses, international business, and also dedicated capacity to deal with wealthy individuals... It's also supported by the behavioural science that informs how people, especially wealthy people, behave with their money.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

We will have this relationship directly with the taxpayer but we will often speak to their advisers, whoever they use as an intermediary on their behalf and they would be fully mandated to do so.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Kieswetter acknowledges that many South Africans feel cynical about the way their tax money is (mis)spent, some using this as justification for withholding their taxes.

Sars has to work hard at changing that perception to the extent that it may be true, he says.

Remember, Sars has no intent of collecting any cents that are not due in terms of the legal mandate. So those aren't the taxpayers we are going after.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

For honest taxpayers who are fully compliant... we, in fact, want to make it easier for you. We want to make this burden of paying and fulfilling your tax duties to just go away, to be an event that happens almost seamlessly!

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Our focus will always be on those taxpayers who seek to mask the true nature of their income and expenses and they do so exclusively to avoid and, at times, even evade paying taxes.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

It is not about extracting more money. In fact, if we get it right... the result should not be fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Listen to the conversation with the Sars Commissioner on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'




5 May 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tax
South African Revenue Service
wealth
tax revenue
taxpayers
Edward Kieswetter
tax non-compliance
offshore holdings
undisclosed assets
Voluntary Disclosure Programme
VDP
HWI
High Wealth Individual Taxpayer Segment

More from Business

Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!

5 May 2021 8:23 PM

Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine

5 May 2021 7:15 PM

The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50

4 May 2021 6:50 PM

Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year

4 May 2021 1:29 PM

The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?

3 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

3 May 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding

4 May 2021 12:52 PM

The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'

3 May 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym

3 May 2021 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating

30 April 2021 1:10 PM

Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice

29 April 2021 8:10 PM

GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends

27 April 2021 9:07 PM

Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!

5 May 2021 8:23 PM

Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert

5 May 2021 5:34 PM

SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng

5 May 2021 4:46 PM

Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter

5 May 2021 4:00 PM

Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liberty heeds Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's call for help

5 May 2021 2:25 PM

Charlotte Maxeke Academic HospitalPR manager Lungiswa Mvumvu says they will welcome any kind of support from the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AFU finally recovers millions stolen by Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims

5 May 2021 2:19 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Israeli authorities helped because there was a warrant of arrest that was issued by Interpol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller

5 May 2021 11:09 AM

But others say that different traditions in South Africa represent different nations and that calling people tribes is derogatory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases

5 May 2021 7:02 AM

The Health Department says 339,655 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter

Politics Local

Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg

Local Politics

The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang welcomes Ace Magashule suspension

5 May 2021 9:23 PM

Suspended KZN ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu insists he's innocent

5 May 2021 9:03 PM

MPs want to know why Zondo Commission hasn't yet led to any prosecutions

5 May 2021 8:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA