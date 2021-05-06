South Africa records over 2,000 new Covid-19 case

Streaming issues? Report here
6 May 2021
The Health Department says 353,181 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

The Health Department says it has recorded 2,073 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,588,221.

Forty-six more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,557 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases**

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,510,385 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 353,181 healthcare workers have received the jab.




