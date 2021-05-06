[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing
An 85-year-old man found an old cassette and to his surprises when he played it, it was a recording of his mother singing to him decades ago.
Emotionally, the old man joined in to sing 'Thanks for the Buggy Ride’ by Frank Crumit.
MY HEART. ❤😭❤— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 5, 2021
This 85-year-old discovers a cassette with a song his mom would sing to him—he still remembers the lyrics of this song ‘Thanks for the Buggy Ride’ by Frank Crumit. 🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/HQWelAFbzh
