[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing

An 85-year-old man found an old cassette and to his surprises when he played it, it was a recording of his mother singing to him decades ago.

Emotionally, the old man joined in to sing 'Thanks for the Buggy Ride’ by Frank Crumit.

MY HEART. ❤😭❤

This 85-year-old discovers a cassette with a song his mom would sing to him—he still remembers the lyrics of this song ‘Thanks for the Buggy Ride’ by Frank Crumit. 🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/HQWelAFbzh — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 5, 2021

