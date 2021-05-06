[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing
An Ohio state senator joined a zoom meeting while driving, minutes after a distracted driving bill was introduced.
The senator says this is the same as taking a phone call.
This Ohio state senator joined a video meeting while driving … on the very same day a distracted driving bill was being introduced 😬 pic.twitter.com/sr32YNbUzY— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 6, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144641676_bucharest-romania-march-31-2020-macro-and-shallow-depth-of-field-image-selective-focus-with-the-zoom.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.Read More
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.Read More
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice
GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.Read More
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More