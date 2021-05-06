Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's suspension ANC NEC member, Minister Naledi Pandor, is calling for "all those who are corrupt to go to jail", with opposition parties warning that the party was facing a massive corruption crisis amid concerns of long drawn out court battles by all those implicated.
Pandor was responding to the suspension of Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was trying to address the "absence of ethics and integrity" in the country.
Magashule was, however, insisting that he remained in office because he'd appealed the party's decision to suspend him.
In a bizarre move, he claimed that he'd suspended Ramaphosa even though he had no such authority to do so.
READ: Defiant Magashule says he's still ANC SG; suspends party leader Ramaphosa
LISTEN: Ace Magashule: I'm still the ANC SG
“It has been a tough challenge, but President Cyril Rampahosa is resolute in his intention to address the malfeasant prevalent in our country," Pandor said in the interview.
Pandor believed that the tough stance taken by the party to suspend Magashule and others was to ensure that the country restored public credibility.
ALSO READ: Ace Magashule’s controversial political legacy
Political analyst Steven Friedman believed that this was the right step taken by Ramaphosa.
"It’s quite common to say that there are structures in place, that the president and his allies and those in charge of government are not in charge of the ANC. I think what is clear at the moment, they are very much in charge of both and that is a significant shift."
Meanwhile, opposition parties were weighing in.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the country should not allow a "civil war inside the ANC to drag the country into a constitutional crisis".
“On the one hand, it is clear that Ace Magashule and his fellow bedmates will not hesitate to burn our country to the ground in order to hang onto their ill-gotten gains and they should go to jail,” Steenhuisen said.
At the same time, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said that he believed that all of this would lead to lengthy and expensive court battles.
“We will hear how judges are interpreting that resolution,” Holomisa said.
While the ANC suspension letters have left South Africa’s taxpayers confused and frustrated, it remains to be seen how this saga will play out in the courts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe
African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord.Read More
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed'
Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on Wednesday night.Read More
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter
Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.Read More
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg
City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city.Read More
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC'
Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC.Read More
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind
Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday.Read More
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption'
News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party.Read More
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation
During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told them that he was being hounded in spite of no longer leading as both premier or chair of the ANC in the North West.Read More
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'
The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.Read More
'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'
Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.Read More
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'
Judges Matter co-ordinator Alison Tilley says the chief justice will be on leave and at the end of his long leave, he will retire.Read More
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed'
Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on Wednesday night.Read More
I don't remember us assigning DSG Jessie Duarte to suspend people - Tony Yengeni
Mondli Gungubele says if people challenge legitimate ANC decisions in public, you can't be surprised by the latest developments.Read More
South Africa records over 2,000 new Covid-19 case
The Health Department says 353,181 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert
SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down.Read More
Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng
Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes.Read More
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter
Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.Read More