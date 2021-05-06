I don't remember us assigning DSG Jessie Duarte to suspend people - Tony Yengeni
In a turn of events after the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule had received a signed letter by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension, Magashule wrote in a statement that he still remains in office because he had appealed the party’s decision to suspend him.
He went on to claim that he to has suspended Cyril Ramphosa as he was facing allegations of vote-buying during his CR17 campaign to become party president. This was despite him not having a mandate from the national executive committee, which was the only body between conferences that could suspend a party president.
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Mondli Gungubele described Magashule's statement of suspending Ramaphosa as weird, explaining that no individual has the right to suspend anyone.
I don’t want to engage with that weird detail. All I can say is no individual of the ANC can suspend anyone if you read our constitution. It's either the working committee or an executive structure. Even if the content was correct no individual even the president does not have the president tp make such decisions.Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - African National Congress
He went on to argue that the public spat between the ANC is not surprising.
I guess all historic developments are always accompanied by their drama, the organisation has taken a decision structurally and institutionally.Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - African National Congress
If you look at how people challenge the legitimate decisions of the organisation in the public you can't be surprised by these developments.Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - African National Congress
RELATED: 'No one is going to step aside because corruption in the ANC is interconnected'
NEC member Tony Yengeni agreed that the matters faced by the organisation should not have been discussed with the public and that it was unfortunate.
He went on to explain that he and the other members of the party were surprised that Magashule received a letter signed by Duarte. He went on to say that if a member appeals against his/her suspension that means they stay in position until the appeal is looked and resolved.
It makes sense as to why the SG is questioning the deputy secretary-general issuing a letter to him because as a member of the ANC and the national working committee, I do not remember us in the meeting assigning the DSG to stand in or suspend people.Tony Yengeni, National executive committee member - African National Congress
The basis of the ANC constitution and his capacity as the secretary-general in that same statement he has made it clear he has appealed against his suspension and therefore in terms of the ANC constitution if you appeal against your suspension, your suspension is then wholly suspended. In other words, he remains the secretary-general of the African National Congress.Tony Yengeni, National executive committee member - African National Congress
Yengeni has confirmed that the NEC will be meeting this weekend to resolve some of the misunderstandings that have ensued in the organisation.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'
Judges Matter co-ordinator Alison Tilley says the chief justice will be on leave and at the end of his long leave, he will retire.Read More
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed'
Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on Wednesday night.Read More
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail
ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to address the 'absence of ethics and integrity' in the country.Read More
South Africa records over 2,000 new Covid-19 case
The Health Department says 353,181 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert
SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down.Read More
Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng
Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes.Read More
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter
Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.Read More