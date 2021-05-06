I don't remember us assigning DSG Jessie Duarte to suspend people - Tony Yengeni

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
6 May 2021 11:11 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Mondli Gungubele
Tony Yengeni
African National Congress anc

Mondli Gungubele says if people challenge legitimate ANC decisions in public, you can't be surprised by the latest developments.

In a turn of events after the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule had received a signed letter by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension, Magashule wrote in a statement that he still remains in office because he had appealed the party’s decision to suspend him.

He went on to claim that he to has suspended Cyril Ramphosa as he was facing allegations of vote-buying during his CR17 campaign to become party president. This was despite him not having a mandate from the national executive committee, which was the only body between conferences that could suspend a party president.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Mondli Gungubele described Magashule's statement of suspending Ramaphosa as weird, explaining that no individual has the right to suspend anyone.

I don’t want to engage with that weird detail. All I can say is no individual of the ANC can suspend anyone if you read our constitution. It's either the working committee or an executive structure. Even if the content was correct no individual even the president does not have the president tp make such decisions.

Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - African National Congress

He went on to argue that the public spat between the ANC is not surprising.

I guess all historic developments are always accompanied by their drama, the organisation has taken a decision structurally and institutionally.

Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - African National Congress

If you look at how people challenge the legitimate decisions of the organisation in the public you can't be surprised by these developments.

Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - African National Congress

RELATED: 'No one is going to step aside because corruption in the ANC is interconnected'

NEC member Tony Yengeni agreed that the matters faced by the organisation should not have been discussed with the public and that it was unfortunate.

He went on to explain that he and the other members of the party were surprised that Magashule received a letter signed by Duarte. He went on to say that if a member appeals against his/her suspension that means they stay in position until the appeal is looked and resolved.

It makes sense as to why the SG is questioning the deputy secretary-general issuing a letter to him because as a member of the ANC and the national working committee, I do not remember us in the meeting assigning the DSG to stand in or suspend people.

Tony Yengeni, National executive committee member - African National Congress

The basis of the ANC constitution and his capacity as the secretary-general in that same statement he has made it clear he has appealed against his suspension and therefore in terms of the ANC constitution if you appeal against your suspension, your suspension is then wholly suspended. In other words, he remains the secretary-general of the African National Congress.

Tony Yengeni, National executive committee member - African National Congress

Yengeni has confirmed that the NEC will be meeting this weekend to resolve some of the misunderstandings that have ensued in the organisation.

Listen below for the full interview ...




