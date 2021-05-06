I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa





It’s time for the Hanging Out With Clement feature.

Mpumi Madisa is the first black female chief executive of Bidvest Group, the international services , trading and distribution company.

Madisa took over the role officially last year.

She tells more about her incredible , inspiring journey.

I have an opportunity to create a workplace for women. It is a man's world by design and I want to create an environment for everybody, men and woemn equally. I want to enable women to succeed and rise. I see it as an opportunity to create an enabling environment. Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest

Mpumi received a congratulatory message from President Cyril Ramaphaosa after her appointment as Bidvest CEO.

My phone rings and I answer. It took me e two minutes for the penny to drop and realise this is the president. Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest

I am very passionate about mentorship. Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest

Moeketsi, who attending school with Mpumi, says she is the epitome of what happens when attitude meets altitude.

My husband and I have a rhythm. One of the things that the corporate world does is to kill marriages. I am glad my husband is also on this side. Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest

