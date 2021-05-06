I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN: ANC suspension mess
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN:Lindani Myeni’s memorial service in KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Outa thwarted again in attempt to obtain toll road information from Sanral
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Adv. Stefanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] Getting pre-approved for your bond
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carl Coetzee - CEO at BetterBond
Today at 16:10
Ace Magashule: What now? An internal party appeal or straight to court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
How the pandemic is hurting university students’ mental health
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Tony Onwuegbuzie of the University of Cambridge-United Kingdom
Dr Emmanuel Ojo, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa
Today at 16:50
Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Why South Africa stopped making vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Adèle Sulcas
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
How to write elevator pitches
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:08
How can businesses employ people with impaired hearing ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicky Bezuidenhout - Marketing & Communications Manager at eDeaf
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
Zoom : Personal Finance - What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising' Judges Matter co-ordinator Alison Tilley says the chief justice will be on leave and at the end of his long leave, he will retire. 6 May 2021 1:49 PM
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed' Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on... 6 May 2021 12:06 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that Preside... 6 May 2021 8:55 AM
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte i... 5 May 2021 4:00 PM
View all Politics
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
View all Business
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
View all Opinion
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa

6 May 2021 11:50 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Bidvest
Mpumi Madisa
Hanging Out With Clement

The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side.

It’s time for the Hanging Out With Clement feature.

Mpumi Madisa is the first black female chief executive of Bidvest Group, the international services , trading and distribution company.

Madisa took over the role officially last year.

She tells more about her incredible , inspiring journey.

I have an opportunity to create a workplace for women. It is a man's world by design and I want to create an environment for everybody, men and woemn equally. I want to enable women to succeed and rise. I see it as an opportunity to create an enabling environment.

Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest

Mpumi received a congratulatory message from President Cyril Ramaphaosa after her appointment as Bidvest CEO.

My phone rings and I answer. It took me e two minutes for the penny to drop and realise this is the president.

Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest

I am very passionate about mentorship.

Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest

Moeketsi, who attending school with Mpumi, says she is the epitome of what happens when attitude meets altitude.

My husband and I have a rhythm. One of the things that the corporate world does is to kill marriages. I am glad my husband is also on this side.

Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest

Listen below for the full interview...




Tags:
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving

6 May 2021 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More

[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing

6 May 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Read More

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Read More

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Read More

Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding

4 May 2021 12:52 PM

The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'

3 May 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Read More

Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym

3 May 2021 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More

Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating

30 April 2021 1:10 PM

Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.

Read More

'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice

29 April 2021 8:10 PM

GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.

Read More

