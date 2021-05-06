Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe
African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the party can act on their individual accord.
Mabe says the collective makes decisions in the ANC not a single person. This comes after suspend secretary-general Ace Magashule issued ANC president Cyril Ramaphsoa with a letter of suspension.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has told the party's parliamentary caucus that he has received the letter from Magashule attempting to suspend him with shock and a measure of dismay.
RELATED: ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed'
The president is not suspended. The SG or anyone in the organisation can never act on their own accord.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
If he (Magashule) says he is appealing, it means he is appealing a suspension which means he has already received a correspondence. He is summarily suspended.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
Should the SG become incapable of performing his responsibility in the organisation, the deputy secretary-general shall be able to perform such.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
Source : EWN
