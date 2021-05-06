Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'





Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is on long leave, it was announced yesterday. His deputy, Raymond Zondo, is busy with the state capture inquiry, so Judge Sisi Khampepe has been announced as the country's chief justice.

The appointment of the 64-year-old judge by President Cyril Ramaphosa is effective from 1 May 2021.

Alison Tilley, attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign, has more.

It is not unusual to take a long leave. What is very surprising is for a chief justice in the last six months of their tenure to take long leave which is six months. In other words, the chief justice will be on leave and at the end of his long leave, he will retire. Alison Tilley, Attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign

Effectively he will not be acting as chief justice during that time or going forward, so that appears to be the end of the period during which Mogoeng is chief justice. Alison Tilley, Attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign

