Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is on long leave, it was announced yesterday. His deputy, Raymond Zondo, is busy with the state capture inquiry, so Judge Sisi Khampepe has been announced as the country's chief justice.
The appointment of the 64-year-old judge by President Cyril Ramaphosa is effective from 1 May 2021.
Alison Tilley, attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign, has more.
It is not unusual to take a long leave. What is very surprising is for a chief justice in the last six months of their tenure to take long leave which is six months. In other words, the chief justice will be on leave and at the end of his long leave, he will retire.Alison Tilley, Attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign
Effectively he will not be acting as chief justice during that time or going forward, so that appears to be the end of the period during which Mogoeng is chief justice.Alison Tilley, Attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed'
Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on Wednesday night.Read More
I don't remember us assigning DSG Jessie Duarte to suspend people - Tony Yengeni
Mondli Gungubele says if people challenge legitimate ANC decisions in public, you can't be surprised by the latest developments.Read More
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail
ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to address the 'absence of ethics and integrity' in the country.Read More
South Africa records over 2,000 new Covid-19 case
The Health Department says 353,181 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert
SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down.Read More
Third-wave risk rising in parts of Gauteng
Easter Weekend and people becoming more relaxed in terms of not following the COVID-19 health protocols cited as causes.Read More
ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter
Eyewitness News can reveal the embattled ANC secretary general has received communication signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte informing him of his suspension.Read More