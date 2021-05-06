I was unhappy with state of my health which ate away my self-esteem - Proverb
American actor Will Smith has recently confessed that since the pandemic he has been in his "worst shape". In an Instagram post, the actor shared a shirtless snap of himself wearing just dark slippers and black boxers with a caption saying "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life."
The 52-year-old-year-old vowed to lose weight with the help of Youtube inviting his followers to join him in his journey.
Azania Mosaka posed a question in her show on whether men struggle with body positivity, she invited former rapper author and Idols SA host Tebogo "ProVerb" Thekisho on the show. To discuss his journey towards losing weight, to which he explained that he lost it due to the judgment he received when he appeared on television and him being unhappy with his body.
I was just unhappy with the state of my health, I was sort of tired, my body and self-image were very low.Tebogo "ProVerb" Thekisho, Host - Idols SA and author
I was difficult to style in whatever platform, it was all these things that ate away my self-esteem, that is when I decided to something about it.Tebogo "ProVerb" Thekisho, Host - Idols SA and author
He went on to explain that his health became a priority when his mother passed away due to health complications.
Even now I am trying to maintain my weight even though it is hard doing so during the pandemic and lockdown but I am trying to become healthier than being better looking.Tebogo "ProVerb" Thekisho, Host - Idols SA and author
What is conflicting about this whole body positivity situation is where do we draw the line between embracing who you are and owning it versus the pursuit of health because it can be misconstrued.Tebogo "ProVerb" Thekisho, Host - Idols SA and author
702 host Clement Manyathela joined the conversation supporting Thekisho's sentiments and that he too had to get a personal trainer due to the judgment he had received once he started presenting on television.
Listen below for the full interview...
