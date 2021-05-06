Outa thwarted again in attempt to obtain Sanral toll road information
The long-standing attempts of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to obtain more transparency from the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) about possible “excessive profits” being made by its long-distance toll concessionaires has since been opposed again.
Outa executive director of the accountability division Advocate Stefanie Fick explained as why it is of importance for them to see the terms and conditions as well as the finances included in the Sanral contracts for long-distance toll concessionaires.
We just want to make sure that all is above board and of the interest of the millions of South Africans that use the roads.Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive director of the accountability division - OUTA
What was the agreement between Sanral and the concessionaires in order to figure the financial situation?Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive director of the accountability division - OUTA
Sanral’s lawyers decided to oppose Outa’s request for information through a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to the North Gauteng High Court.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Getting pre-approved for your bond
BetterBond CEO Carl Coetzee explains why your credit scores play a critical role when applying for a bond.Read More
I was unhappy with state of my health which ate away my self-esteem - Proverb
Rapper author and Idols SA host Tebogo 'ProVerb' Thekisho shares his perspective when it comes to body positivity for men.Read More
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'
Judges Matter co-ordinator Alison Tilley says the chief justice will be on leave and at the end of his long leave, he will retire.Read More
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed'
Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on Wednesday night.Read More
I don't remember us assigning DSG Jessie Duarte to suspend people - Tony Yengeni
Mondli Gungubele says if people challenge legitimate ANC decisions in public, you can't be surprised by the latest developments.Read More
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail
ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to address the 'absence of ethics and integrity' in the country.Read More
South Africa records over 2,000 new Covid-19 case
The Health Department says 353,181 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More