Outa thwarted again in attempt to obtain Sanral toll road information





The long-standing attempts of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to obtain more transparency from the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) about possible “excessive profits” being made by its long-distance toll concessionaires has since been opposed again.

Outa executive director of the accountability division Advocate Stefanie Fick explained as why it is of importance for them to see the terms and conditions as well as the finances included in the Sanral contracts for long-distance toll concessionaires.

We just want to make sure that all is above board and of the interest of the millions of South Africans that use the roads. Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive director of the accountability division - OUTA

What was the agreement between Sanral and the concessionaires in order to figure the financial situation? Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive director of the accountability division - OUTA

Sanral’s lawyers decided to oppose Outa’s request for information through a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to the North Gauteng High Court.

