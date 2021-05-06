Getting pre-approved for your bond
Purchasing a new home can be a bit daunting especially when you going through the pre-approved bond process.
BetterBond CEO Carl Coetzee joined the Afternoon Drive where he explained the two basic things that one needs to to make sure all is in order before purchasing a new home.
The pre-approval for any home buyer is critical and that goes hand in hand with your credit scores. The banks will check your income and expenses to see whether you can afford the home you want.Carl Coetzee, CEO - BetterBond
He went on to say that 20% of self-employed people in South Africa apply for bonds and even though the banks would want extra information with the right agency the process can be less tedious.
We're in a unique situation currently where the property industry is at its best and the industry is transforming.Carl Coetzee, CEO - BetterBond
RELATED: Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends
Coetzee says home loan advocation can be a dispiriting process because a lot of information on your finances will be needed but if your use originators like BetterBond, they assist on the steps that need to be taken in order for one to receive the home they want.
Listen below for the full interview...
