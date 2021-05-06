Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed' Ramaphosa, who addressed the party's caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on... 6 May 2021 12:06 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We're not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We're not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Financial planning
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
inheritance
trusts
estate planning
wills
leaving money to your children

Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Raising children is an expensive business.

In more fortunate families, parents will still be able to leave money and assets to their offspring when they die.

RELATED: Don't yet have a will? Get one, especially if you've got kids...here's how

"I think it's every parent's dream to be able to give their kids a start in life as young adults if they can afford it" says personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Bruce Whitfield gets tips on how best to do this from the executive director of Galileo Capital.

© gioiak2/123rf.com 

Warren highlights three important factors:

- Plan far ahead (Who will be their guardians, should you launch a trust?)

- Educate your children about money (You can’t avoid the topic and suddenly drop millions on them)

- Communicate with adult children (Is the family home or farm important to them?)

A good starting point for the conversation about money with your kids is tax-free savings.

Every month, or every six months, talk about how that tax-free account is working... what rising and falling markets mean...

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

You're doing your children a major disservice if you don't prepare them for the world of money.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Even if you're having financial difficulties it doesn't mean you have to burden your children, but talking it through... the trade-offs and sacrifices we have to make... it's a great education tool.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

By the end of high school, your children can start accompanying you to meetings with your financial adviser Ingram says.

Listen to Ingram's tips in detail in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What to consider if you want to leave money to your children




