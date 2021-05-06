The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - What is now holding businesses back?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
Zoom : Personal Finance - What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Getting pre-approved for your bond BetterBond CEO Carl Coetzee explains why your credit scores play a critical role when applying for a bond. 6 May 2021 4:56 PM
Outa thwarted again in attempt to obtain Sanral toll road information Outa says it wants to make sure that all is above board and of the interest of the millions of South Africans that use the roads. 6 May 2021 4:18 PM
I was unhappy with state of my health which ate away my self-esteem - Proverb Rapper author and Idols SA host Tebogo 'ProVerb' Thekisho shares his perspective when it comes to body positivity for men. 6 May 2021 3:02 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed' Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on... 6 May 2021 12:06 PM
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that Preside... 6 May 2021 8:55 AM
View all Politics
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
View all Business
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
World

The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'

6 May 2021 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
United States
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Joe Biden
WTO
Pandemic
World Trade Organization
Intellectual property
Salome Meyer
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccines
Biden administration
vaccine patents

Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).

The US has announced it's supporting a move to lift patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, temporarily.

The aim is to make vaccines more accessible to hasten the end of the pandemic.

South Africa and India have been at the forefront of the push for the waiver on vaccine intellectual property (IP) protections at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Weeks of tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members.

RELATED: US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'

Bruce Whitfield gets insight from Salome Meyer, project manager of the Cancer Alliance's Access to Medicine Campaign.

She describes the shrewd bargaining to come in the face of big pharma opposition, as "horse trading".

It is going to take another couple of months because what is now on the table is word-based negotiation. That means they're going back to the text and that text needs to be negotiated.

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

That can take weeks to finalise because it's really like horse trading now: What are we going to give up? What are we willing to give up? What are the demands on the table?

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

The US has said the administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, so they are saying: We will do this for Covid... but they are already actually giving a warning that they aren't necessarily going to give up the fight.

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

These companies [vaccine manufacturers] are based in the US, in the UK and the EU... Their shareholders are people within their own countries, so they are protecting their own people as well.

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

What should be put on the table is the issue of morality Meyer says.

When we have a pandemic, as with Covid, there is a moral obligation of countries and of industry to come to the table and not to put profit ahead of saving lives of people. That is what we should call for.

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

Listen to the fascinating interview about patents and the need for transparency:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'




6 May 2021 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
United States
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Joe Biden
WTO
Pandemic
World Trade Organization
Intellectual property
Salome Meyer
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccines
Biden administration
vaccine patents

More from Business

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

6 May 2021 2:12 PM

"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!

5 May 2021 8:23 PM

Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine

5 May 2021 7:15 PM

The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50

4 May 2021 6:50 PM

Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year

4 May 2021 1:29 PM

The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

6 May 2021 2:12 PM

"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?

3 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

3 May 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'

3 May 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24

3 May 2021 6:24 PM

R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating

30 April 2021 1:10 PM

Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice

29 April 2021 8:10 PM

GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50

4 May 2021 6:50 PM

Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA

29 April 2021 6:54 PM

US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder

21 April 2021 11:52 AM

The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’

18 April 2021 7:22 AM

The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Nagata said he was impressed by how they handled the situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82

14 April 2021 7:05 PM

What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe

Politics

Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'

Local

I don't remember us assigning DSG Jessie Duarte to suspend people - Tony Yengeni

Local

EWN Highlights

Wakeford: I had no influence on Bosasa bribes paid to Home Affairs consultant

6 May 2021 6:45 PM

Ramaphosa: Most South Africans still have confidence in the ANC, Parliament

6 May 2021 5:23 PM

Masondo: Raising taxes has not paid off in closing spending and revenue gap

6 May 2021 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA