The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'
The US has announced it's supporting a move to lift patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, temporarily.
The aim is to make vaccines more accessible to hasten the end of the pandemic.
South Africa and India have been at the forefront of the push for the waiver on vaccine intellectual property (IP) protections at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Weeks of tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members.
RELATED: US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'
Bruce Whitfield gets insight from Salome Meyer, project manager of the Cancer Alliance's Access to Medicine Campaign.
She describes the shrewd bargaining to come in the face of big pharma opposition, as "horse trading".
It is going to take another couple of months because what is now on the table is word-based negotiation. That means they're going back to the text and that text needs to be negotiated.Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance
That can take weeks to finalise because it's really like horse trading now: What are we going to give up? What are we willing to give up? What are the demands on the table?Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance
The US has said the administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, so they are saying: We will do this for Covid... but they are already actually giving a warning that they aren't necessarily going to give up the fight.Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance
These companies [vaccine manufacturers] are based in the US, in the UK and the EU... Their shareholders are people within their own countries, so they are protecting their own people as well.Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance
What should be put on the table is the issue of morality Meyer says.
When we have a pandemic, as with Covid, there is a moral obligation of countries and of industry to come to the table and not to put profit ahead of saving lives of people. That is what we should call for.Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance
Listen to the fascinating interview about patents and the need for transparency:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_163501106_coronavirus-vaccine-cost-vaccine-ampoule-and-money-fight-against-covid-19-pevention-immunization-and.html?vti=mkvqyb2lj4xh26m6yc-1-57
More from Business
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine
The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More
Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year
The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.Read More
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".Read More
More from Opinion
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".Read More
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?
Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.Read More
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).Read More
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.Read More
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).Read More
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.Read More
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice
GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.Read More
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
More from World
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA
US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder
The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday.Read More
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’
The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Nagata said he was impressed by how they handled the situation.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More