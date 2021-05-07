South Africa records 2,149 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,149 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,590,370
Sixty-three more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,620 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,511,905 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 366,101 healthcare workers have received the jab.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 590 370 the total number of deaths is 54 620 the total number of recoveries is 1 511 905 and the total number of vaccines administered is 366 101. pic.twitter.com/BDu2yM2Ola— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 6, 2021
