South Africa records 2,149 new Covid-19 cases





The Health Department says it has recorded 2,149 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,590,370

Sixty-three more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,620 since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,511,905 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 366,101 healthcare workers have received the jab.