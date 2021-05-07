Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written'
The meaning behind the song Hey Ya! by Outkast has been revealed.
Outkast tweeted a meme regarding the song and said 'the saddest song ever written'.
Watch the TikTok explanation here
Alright alright alright alright alright we made one. pic.twitter.com/lSMmPTtgdD— Outkast (@Outkast) May 3, 2021
