Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written'

The meaning behind the song Hey Ya! by Outkast has been revealed.

Outkast tweeted a meme regarding the song and said 'the saddest song ever written'.

Watch the TikTok explanation here

Alright alright alright alright alright we made one. pic.twitter.com/lSMmPTtgdD — Outkast (@Outkast) May 3, 2021

