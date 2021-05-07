Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China
The family of 24-year-old Kgothatso Mdunana is seeking help to repatriate her from China.
The civil engineering at Shandong University apparently fell out of the window of a friend's flat on the 13th floor.
She was due to due to complete her studies this year.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphamphuli says they last spoke to her last week Wednesday.
We heard the news from her roommate Princess, she had our contacts. She tried to WhatsApp call us but they are not reliable. We called her back and got the message. The message said please call Kgothatso passed on.Pfarelo Mphamphuli, Father - Kgothatso Mdunana
Mphamphuli says he was worried when his daughter went to China.
I never thought she will come back in a coffin. I was just worried that it's in another country, I have heard a lot about China but this is the worst.Pfarelo Mphamphuli, Father - Kgothatso Mdunana
We don't know what happened. We just got the report from the police that it was an accident and she had visited a friend and fell from the 13th floor. The more we asked questions they didn't have answers they just said we need to accept it was an accident.Pfarelo Mphamphuli, Father - Kgothatso Mduna
The repatriation for Mdunana from Shanghai has been estimated at $24 000 (R350 000).
To help the family you can contribute via Backabuddy.
Listen to the full interview below...
