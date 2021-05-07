NSFAS explains why there has been funding backlogs
Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande, in February, had noted a significant increase in the budget allocation by the government to fund the children of the working class through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
Clement Manyathela stated in his show that in the last two weeks he has been receiving messages from university students complaining about NSFAS, as they have not received their payments depriving them of receiving textbooks and their allowances.
NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabalo explained some of the reasons as to why there has been a backlog which includes not completing supporting documents as required and switching universities.
There is a cohort of students that would not have completed the requirements of their funding such as missing supporting documents.Kagisho Mamabalo, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme
We have students that move from one university to another and not notify NSFAS this could cause delays as we send funding to the chosen university.Kagisho Mamabalo, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Mamabalo says the confusion of funding is not just a mistake that students make but that the higher education seems to also not understand the NSFAS operations.
You will find that during their application process they will indicate multiple institutions and when registration closes all these universities they qualifying in, send confirmation that the student is on their campus which is impossible to have one student in multiple institutions.Kagisho Mamabalo, Spokesperson- National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Mamabolo says they received almost a million applications this year and only 700,000 qualified.
Listen to the full interviews below...
Source : https://twitter.com/mynsfas
