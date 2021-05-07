Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review
JOHANNESBURG – Friday is the last day of the judicial review of the so-called "please call me" trial, with businessman Nkosana Makate demanding compensation from Vodacom for his idea.
Makate has been fighting the cellphone operator for two decades through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he feels is due to him for his invention of the "please call me".
Over the years, many people have rallied behind the businessman, including Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who criticised Vodacom for alleged "corporate bullying".
Makate's lawyers will on Friday be responding to Vodacom's closing argument and the next step would be for Gauteng High Court Judge Wendy Hughes, who is presiding over the judicial review, to hand down her verdict.
Makate said that he was hopeful justice would be served.
“I think we have entered the final stages of this journey and we are now in front of an independent judge, and I think justice will be served. I'm really humbled by the support that I have received from people all over the country.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review
Source : Mia Lindeque/EWN
More from Business
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom
Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt
Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money ShowRead More
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'
Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).Read More
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple
It is not just a court case that could become a problem for Apple.Read More
Gold Fields mine to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant
The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
More from Local
'We can't afford to be tired of COVID-19 laws because the virus is not tired'
Prof Mosa Moshabela says those controlling communication systems must encourage people to adhere to all the lockdown measures.Read More
NSFAS explains why there has been funding backlogs
Students who have applied and accepted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme have complained of not receiving payments.Read More
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom
Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City.Read More
Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China
Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphamphuli says the police told them she fell from the 13th floor while visiting a friend.Read More
South Africa records 2,149 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 366,101 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl
A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms..Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
Getting pre-approved for your bond
BetterBond CEO Carl Coetzee explains why your credit scores play a critical role when applying for a bond.Read More
Outa thwarted again in attempt to obtain Sanral toll road information
Outa says it wants to make sure that all is above board and of the interest of the millions of South Africans that use the roads.Read More