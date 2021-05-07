



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that its technicians were working to restore power to large parts of Soweto after a blackout allegedly caused by vandalism.

It warned that the Jabavu substation had been damaged beyond repair and that it could take several more days to reconnect customers to the grid.

Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City.

Eskom described the situation as "one of the biggest incidents of vandalism it's ever encountered".

This article first appeared on EWN : Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom