'We can't afford to be tired of COVID-19 laws because the virus is not tired'
It looks like people have become too complacent and not adhering to COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
The World Health Organisation has warned of new infections in Africa due to delayed vaccine supplies and slow rollout.
The National Department of Health has also raised concerns over increases in infections in some districts in the country.
Prof Mosa Moshabela,| Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, has more.
A part of me is worried because I think people are tired. I feel in a way that people who control the communication systems forget that keeping people inspired to adhere to prevention measures is as much work as one needs to procure vaccines. You need fuel going to encourage people to stay adhered to all these measures.Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
People are tired and it is understandable but we cannot afford to be tired because the virus is not tired and we have seen all these variants that are highly transmittable. We really have to make a lot of effort to make sure that people are on board.Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
This is a responsibility we all have to take in all sectors of society, it's not just government. I would really like to see that whatever happens, we would have done our best.Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Can we see what is taking place in India happening here?
We have seen a little bit of that if you recall what happened in the Eastern Cape. Fortunately, for some reason so far South Africans have been able to comply with the restrictions. I suppose even the restrictions that we have put in place in the past, especially the second wave, helped curb problems that related to very aggressive variants of the virus.Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
India is encountering that but they don't necessarily have restrictions in place, they don't have strong measures that depend on members of society in place to curb the infections and it is large population. I don't think we will get to that point in South Africa, if I'm being honest.Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
I do worry that complacency can lead to a situation where the variants of concern can go on a runaway infection like a runaway train if we are not careful. I think we have an opportunity to prevent that and we should use it as much as possible.Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
NSFAS explains why there has been funding backlogs
Students who have applied and accepted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme have complained of not receiving payments.Read More
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom
Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City.Read More
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review
For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he feels is due to him for his invention of the "please call me".Read More
Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China
Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphamphuli says the police told them she fell from the 13th floor while visiting a friend.Read More
South Africa records 2,149 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 366,101 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl
A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms..Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
Getting pre-approved for your bond
BetterBond CEO Carl Coetzee explains why your credit scores play a critical role when applying for a bond.Read More
Outa thwarted again in attempt to obtain Sanral toll road information
Outa says it wants to make sure that all is above board and of the interest of the millions of South Africans that use the roads.Read More