We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed
‘It is great to be back,’ say Watershed as they release their seventh studio album Elephant in the Room which sees the iconic band take on a more authentic, live sound.
Watershed was hoping for a 2020 release to the follow up to their 2018 album Harbour, celebrating 20 years of being one of South Africa’s most beloved bands, but like the rest of the world, they were caught unexpectedly by a global pandemic.
But, one positive that came out of it, was that the lockdown did give Craig Hinds and the guys the space (and the material) to work on compelling lyrics and melodies, and as soon as domestic travel was given the all-clear, Craig was off to Gauteng to workshop and record the album.
Graig has more on #Unplugged on The Azania Mosaka Show.
Alot of ideas come in a dream towards the morning and you wake up with a tune in your head.Craig Hinds, Band member - Watershed
For some guts lockdown been a tough time to come up with great ideas in this type of environment. For us forced lockdown was forced creativity time. All these topics about the new normal were part of our writing.Craig Hinds, Band member - Watershed
We have gone back to how we did music 20 years ago. We wanted to create a little bit of a buzz before realising the musicCraig Hinds, Band member - Watershed
Listen below for the full interview...
Watch the stream on YouTube
More from Entertainment
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming'
Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album.Read More
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More