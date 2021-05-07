We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:16
Post Net on SAPO wanting to exclusively have rights to deliver parcels weighing 1kg or less
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anton Roets - Director at Nortons Inc
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File : Cape Island
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karin Wood - Co-founder and financial director at Cape Island
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The ANC has to look at many reports as to why they have suspended Magashule' The African National Congress is bracing for a showdown at its national executive committee meeting this weekend. 7 May 2021 4:07 PM
I mostly disguise my struggles with jokes - Bezuidenhout Actor and comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout shares his experience with failure and how he overcame some of the challenging times. 7 May 2021 3:15 PM
'We can't afford to be tired of COVID-19 laws because the virus is not tired' Prof Mosa Moshabela says those controlling communication systems must encourage people to adhere to all the lockdown measures. 7 May 2021 1:39 PM
View all Local
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
View all Politics
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City. 7 May 2021 10:55 AM
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he... 7 May 2021 10:35 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
View all Business
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed

7 May 2021 3:01 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Watershed
702 Unplugged

Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public.

‘It is great to be back,’ say Watershed as they release their seventh studio album Elephant in the Room which sees the iconic band take on a more authentic, live sound.

Watershed was hoping for a 2020 release to the follow up to their 2018 album Harbour, celebrating 20 years of being one of South Africa’s most beloved bands, but like the rest of the world, they were caught unexpectedly by a global pandemic.

But, one positive that came out of it, was that the lockdown did give Craig Hinds and the guys the space (and the material) to work on compelling lyrics and melodies, and as soon as domestic travel was given the all-clear, Craig was off to Gauteng to workshop and record the album.

Graig has more on #Unplugged on The Azania Mosaka Show.

Alot of ideas come in a dream towards the morning and you wake up with a tune in your head.

Craig Hinds, Band member - Watershed

For some guts lockdown been a tough time to come up with great ideas in this type of environment. For us forced lockdown was forced creativity time. All these topics about the new normal were part of our writing.

Craig Hinds, Band member - Watershed

We have gone back to how we did music 20 years ago. We wanted to create a little bit of a buzz before realising the music

Craig Hinds, Band member - Watershed

Listen below for the full interview...

Watch the stream on YouTube




7 May 2021 3:01 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Watershed
702 Unplugged

More from Entertainment

Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written'

7 May 2021 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing

6 May 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body

5 May 2021 8:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked

5 May 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist

4 May 2021 11:10 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming'

30 April 2021 3:41 PM

Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral

30 April 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued

29 April 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking

29 April 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral

28 April 2021 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The ANC has to look at many reports as to why they have suspended Magashule'

Local

Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China

Local

'We can't afford to be tired of COVID-19 laws because the virus is not tired'

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom senior manager's accounts frozen as SIU launches civil proceedings

7 May 2021 6:16 PM

State compiling wide-ranging case against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack

7 May 2021 4:52 PM

Death toll after severe weather in Western Cape rises to 4

7 May 2021 4:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA