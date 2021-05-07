We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed





‘It is great to be back,’ say Watershed as they release their seventh studio album Elephant in the Room which sees the iconic band take on a more authentic, live sound.

Watershed was hoping for a 2020 release to the follow up to their 2018 album Harbour, celebrating 20 years of being one of South Africa’s most beloved bands, but like the rest of the world, they were caught unexpectedly by a global pandemic.

But, one positive that came out of it, was that the lockdown did give Craig Hinds and the guys the space (and the material) to work on compelling lyrics and melodies, and as soon as domestic travel was given the all-clear, Craig was off to Gauteng to workshop and record the album.

Alot of ideas come in a dream towards the morning and you wake up with a tune in your head. Craig Hinds, Band member - Watershed

For some guts lockdown been a tough time to come up with great ideas in this type of environment. For us forced lockdown was forced creativity time. All these topics about the new normal were part of our writing. Craig Hinds, Band member - Watershed

We have gone back to how we did music 20 years ago. We wanted to create a little bit of a buzz before realising the music Craig Hinds, Band member - Watershed

