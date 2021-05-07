'The ANC has to look at many reports as to why they have suspended Magashule'
The national executive committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) will be meeting this weekend to discuss the list of names suggested by the national working committee in an effort to overseeing appeals from the contentious step aside resolution.
Reports say at least five ANC veterans have been listed by committee members which include embattled suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Senior politics journalist at Eyewitness News, Tshidi Madia explained that there is much anticipation from journalists who would like to know what will be discussed and whether the meeting will be face to face or virtual.
She went on to say that the NEC will have to go back to the reports and look at why these members had been suspended.
It's an interesting thing because the NEC has to go back and look at their many reports to see why Ace Magashule and others have been suspended.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News
There is a 25.70 clause around imposing a temporary suspension of members without necessarily giving them an opportunity to appeal and Ace says he has appealed, so it all comes down to his suspension versus the guidelines of the step aside which allows one to appeal suspension which will be up for debate.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics reporter - EWN
Madia says there were anticipating a media briefing from Magashule but that all changed, and she suspects it's because he knows the briefing would have jeopardised his case.
He pulled back the briefing and I suspect it's because he knows that if he goes ahead with it as the Secretary-General of the ANC when he is not allowed then that will worsen his case.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics reporter - EWN
The affected members are facing corruption and other serious criminal charges.
