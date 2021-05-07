Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's will: Prince Misuzulu Zulu recommended to be King
DURBAN - Through her last will and testament, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has recommended that her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu Zulu be appointed as the next King of the Zulu nation, reports Eyewitness News.
The late regent's will was read out on Friday evening after her memorial service.
JUST IN: Through her last will and testament, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has recommended that her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu must be appointed as the next King of the Zulu nation. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/t1uYpr7axi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2021
