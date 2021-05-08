South Africa records 2,256 new Covid-19 cases





The Health Department says it has recorded 2,256 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,592,626.

Sixty-seven more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,687 since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,513,202people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 381,171 healthcare workers have received the jab.

