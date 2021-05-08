South Africa records 2,256 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,256 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,592,626.
Sixty-seven more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,687 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,513,202people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 381,171 healthcare workers have received the jab.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 592 626 the total number of deaths is 54 687 the total number of recoveries is 1 513 202 and the total number of vaccines administered is 381 171. pic.twitter.com/WA5n7PiVw9— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 7, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 07 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 7, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/hiu0QRLFMe
