High efficacy in malaria vaccine hailed as a breakthrough





A malaria vaccine that has a 77% efficacy is being hailed as a breakthrough in the fight against the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that in 2019, there were 229 million cases of malaria and malaria’s annual death toll stands at over 400,000.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says mostly it is children under the age of five that have died from malaria.

There is now a vaccine that is effective in ensuring that there is a significant reduction in those kinds of infections and deaths. This is a breakthrough in one of the major public health challenges of the globe. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

For the first time, we now have a vaccine that is both safe and has a 75% effectiveness. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

There are three injections, on day 1, day 6 and day 29 so three injections into the veins within a period of 4 week period and during that time the person is on anti-malaria drugs. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below...