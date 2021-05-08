Lesufi disappointed over alleged racism incident at Northriding school
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed extreme disappointment over an alleged racism incident at the Northriding Secondary School.
Lesufi visited the northern Joburg school on Friday following an altercation between a white teacher and a black learner.
The teacher has now been suspended after a video emerged on social media.
READ: Northriding teacher suspended for alleged racial slurs
Lesufi said that the incident involved a grade eight leaner, who was apparently sprayed with sanitiser.
It's alleged that she also shouted racist slurs at pupils, including using the K-word.
Learning and teaching has resumed at the Northriding Secondary School.
MEC Lesufi visited the school on Friday to understand for himself what exactly happened.
After speaking to concerned parents, Lesufi said that the incident was worrying.
The school governing body has now suspended the female teacher with immediate effect until disciplinary processes have been finalised.
WATCH: Nortriding teacher faces criminal complaint after racist incident
