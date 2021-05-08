MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content
MultiChoice's online streaming platform Showmax will start investing in the production of its own local content.
This move will enable Showmax to compete with Netflix in the continent.
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira about investment trends in African content by streaming platforms.
The streaming services, not just Netflix but sort of the advent of streaming services in general, sort of are forcing the hand of legacy traditional pay Tv. They wouldn't have done it really but it's because of this bigger competition that the consumer is getting.Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV critic
The SABC is supposed to be producing local content but they are struggling with money and MultiChoice saw this as a gap.Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV critic
Listen to the full interview below...
