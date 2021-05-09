South Africa records 2,191 Covid-19 new cases





The Health Department says it has recorded 2,191 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,594,817.

Thirty-seven more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,724 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 1,189 new Covid-19 cases**

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,514,088 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 382,480 healthcare workers have received the jab.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 May.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/jCmEy97AFE — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 8, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 594 817 the total number of deaths is 54 724 the total number of recoveries is 1 514 088 and the total number of vaccines administered is 382 480. pic.twitter.com/Wmw8JTqGdm — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 8, 2021