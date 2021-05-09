Covid-19 variants dominant in India and UK detected in South Africa
The Health Department has confirmed that two variants found in India and the United Kingdom (UK) have been detected in South Africa.
In a statement, the department confirmed that the country has 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant discovered in the UK, and four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant found in India.
New #COVID19 variants have been detected in South Africa. This includes variant B.1.617.2 that is currently dominating infections in India, and variant B.1.1.7 that is the leading cause of infections in Europe and North America. Read more here: https://t.co/HnzOEwtjKl pic.twitter.com/DTRMFJqfLQ— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 9, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
