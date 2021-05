Covid-19 variants dominant in India and UK detected in South Africa

The Health Department has confirmed that two variants found in India and the United Kingdom (UK) have been detected in South Africa.

In a statement, the department confirmed that the country has 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant discovered in the UK, and four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant found in India.

