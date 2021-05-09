[LISTEN] More stem cell donors needed to fight blood cancers
There is a low number of registered stem cell donors from black, coloured and Indian population groups in the global donor database.
DKMS Africa, formerly known as The Sunflower Fund, educates and raises awareness about the need for stem cell donors, and well as the importance of recruiting donors to build and maintain a registry of committed donors.
DKMS Africa head of communications Palesa Mokomele tells Refiloe Mpakanyane that more awareness is needed regarding stem cell donors.
For different races, your stem cell or your DNA typing will normally be found within your race so we have black people, people of mixed ethnicity, Indian are not well represented in the global database.Palesa Mokomele, HOD of Communication - DKMS Afrika
Stem cell donating is not invasive, it is not like donating an organ. It is not painful, it is like donating blood.Palesa Mokomele, HOD of Communication - DKMS Afrika
We would like every patient that comes through needing help to get help.Palesa Mokomele, HOD of Communication - DKMS Afrika
To register to be a donor click here
Listen to the full interview below...
