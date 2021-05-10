Glass bridge collapses leaving tourist hanging for dear life





Pictures showing a tourist clinging for his life at a bridge in Piyan Mountain resort in northeast China's Jilin Province have gone viral.

The glass bridge fell apart when high winds caused the panels to fall out.

Someone was trapped high up on a suspended glass walkway at a scenic spot in north east China yesterday when high winds caused glass panels to fall out around them. They were eventually able to climb to safety. pic.twitter.com/0vkFHasyWh — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) May 8, 2021

