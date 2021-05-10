Glass bridge collapses leaving tourist hanging for dear life
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them
Pictures showing a tourist clinging for his life at a bridge in Piyan Mountain resort in northeast China's Jilin Province have gone viral.
The glass bridge fell apart when high winds caused the panels to fall out.
Someone was trapped high up on a suspended glass walkway at a scenic spot in north east China yesterday when high winds caused glass panels to fall out around them. They were eventually able to climb to safety. pic.twitter.com/0vkFHasyWh— Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) May 8, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/zhoushihua/zhoushihua1502/zhoushihua150200027/36033798-yellow-crane-tower.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa
The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side.Read More
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More