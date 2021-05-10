Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them
Have you ever been woken up two hours before your alarm goes off by strange noises?
A family is fed up with a seagull that bashes the letterbox every day at 5 am.
Watch the video here
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
