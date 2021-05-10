South Africa records 1,778 new Covid-19 infections
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,778 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,596,595.
Eleven more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,735 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 2,191 Covid-19 new cases
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,516,256 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 382,480 healthcare workers have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 09 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 9, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/HawF6RLp3G
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 596 595 the total number of deaths is 54 735 the total number of recoveries is 1 516 256 and the total number of vaccines administered is 382 480. pic.twitter.com/71YYsmuU8Z— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 9, 2021
