Transmissibility of Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant a problem - Prof Adrian Puren





The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant discovered in the UK, and four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant found in India have been detected in South Africa.

The NICD says all the cases have isolated and managed according to Covid-19 case management guidelines.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, NICD Acting Executive Director Professor Adrian Puren says tracing and tracking has to be heightened.

We need to be cautious about this particular variant that has been described from India. I don't think we have all the information. I also think we need to have context in terms of facts associated with the variant. Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

This particular variant as far as I know does not have the immune evasion mutation so perhaps we will be spared that particular problem. I think the problem is around the transmissibility of this variant. Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

