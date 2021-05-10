Joburg Metrobus commuters urged to use alternative transport as strike continues
JOHANNESBURG - Commuters using Joburg Metrobus have been urged to continue finding alternative transport on Monday.
A strike at the company is entering its sixth day with workers demanding an 18% increase.
Metrobus said it was not prepared to enter into negotiations with the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa.
Company spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said the strike looked set to continue.
“We’d like to prepare commuters that we may not have services on Tuesday and on Wednesday and we encourage our commuters to continue making alternative transport arrangement. It is very unfortunate that we are not having any negotiations, we are looking at other alternatives to deal with this apart from going to negotiations with them.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Metrobus commuters urged to use alternative transport as strike continues
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe'
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions.Read More
Demamusa insists Metrobus bus must recognise its members
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Tshidi says the union believes that it is strong within Metrobus and needs to be recognised.Read More
There was no need for ANC to involve themselves in Misuzulu matter - Buthelezi
Prince Buthelezi describes his role as he leads the royal family during this mourning period, he also explains why security is needed.Read More
Transmissibility of Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant a problem - Prof Adrian Puren
NICD Acting Executive Director Professor Adrian Puren says more information is need on the Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant.Read More
South Africa records 1,778 new Covid-19 infections
The Health Department says 382,480 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
[LISTEN] More stem cell donors needed to fight blood cancers
DKMS Africa head of communications Palesa Mokomele says stem cell donation is not painful and more awareness is needed.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity.Read More
Covid-19 variants dominant in India and UK detected in South Africa
The Health Department says the country has 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant found in India.Read More
South Africa records 2,191 Covid-19 new cases
The Health Department says 382,480 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss COVID-19 and vaccines, the upcoming local government elections, the integrity commission’s reports and the controversial step aside resolution.Read More