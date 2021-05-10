Streaming issues? Report here
Joburg Metrobus commuters urged to use alternative transport as strike continues

10 May 2021 8:12 AM
by Dominic Majola
Metrobus strike
Demawusa
Joburg Metrobus

A strike at the company is entering its sixth day with workers demanding an 18% increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Commuters using Joburg Metrobus have been urged to continue finding alternative transport on Monday.

A strike at the company is entering its sixth day with workers demanding an 18% increase.

Metrobus said it was not prepared to enter into negotiations with the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa.

Company spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said the strike looked set to continue.

“We’d like to prepare commuters that we may not have services on Tuesday and on Wednesday and we encourage our commuters to continue making alternative transport arrangement. It is very unfortunate that we are not having any negotiations, we are looking at other alternatives to deal with this apart from going to negotiations with them.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Metrobus commuters urged to use alternative transport as strike continues


































