There was no need for ANC to involve themselves in Misuzulu matter - Buthelezi





A heated exchange between the Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Prince Thokozani Zulu on Friday has prompted the need for security of the newly appointed king.

On Friday the reading of the late Queen Mantfombi’s will nominating her son Prince Misuzulu to become heir to the throne caused a dramatic exchange of words which was seen as a security threat by some members of the Zulu royal family.

In a statement, Bhutelezi expressed his distress on the news coming from KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) VIP Protection Unit have been instructed to withdraw.

Buthelezi explained why he needed assistance from SAPS and why he feels there is a threat towards his majesty.

Advocate Mshololo, who is actually residing in the palace called me anxious, to tell me that the brigadier had approached him, informing him of his last day at the palace. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch

The brigadier after the meeting approached me to inform me that the king should be sent to Swaziland hearing that they do not have enough protection for him. That is what should be taken into account because that is what happened. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch

The African National Congress (ANC) together with SAPS has disputed the claimed that officials who were deployed to the Zulu royal palace have been withdrawn.

For the ANC to intervene in this matter is actually a cheap political agenda. There was no need for them to get involved in this matter because it has nothing to do with them. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch

Buthelezi says the reporting that there is a faction within the family is not that serious and that some of the members of the family have come forward to apologise and provide support to his majesty.

The matter is not as serious because yesterday the other people who are leaders of the faction came to apologise and to assure the King of their support and loyalty. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch

Buthelezi has since appealed to the Zulu nation to intervene as it has become clear that the new king’s life is in danger.

