There was no need for ANC to involve themselves in Misuzulu matter - Buthelezi
A heated exchange between the Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Prince Thokozani Zulu on Friday has prompted the need for security of the newly appointed king.
On Friday the reading of the late Queen Mantfombi’s will nominating her son Prince Misuzulu to become heir to the throne caused a dramatic exchange of words which was seen as a security threat by some members of the Zulu royal family.
In a statement, Bhutelezi expressed his distress on the news coming from KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) VIP Protection Unit have been instructed to withdraw.
Buthelezi explained why he needed assistance from SAPS and why he feels there is a threat towards his majesty.
Advocate Mshololo, who is actually residing in the palace called me anxious, to tell me that the brigadier had approached him, informing him of his last day at the palace.Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch
The brigadier after the meeting approached me to inform me that the king should be sent to Swaziland hearing that they do not have enough protection for him. That is what should be taken into account because that is what happened.Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch
RELATED: King Zwelithini's siblings accuse Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of sideling them
The African National Congress (ANC) together with SAPS has disputed the claimed that officials who were deployed to the Zulu royal palace have been withdrawn.
For the ANC to intervene in this matter is actually a cheap political agenda. There was no need for them to get involved in this matter because it has nothing to do with them.Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch
Buthelezi says the reporting that there is a faction within the family is not that serious and that some of the members of the family have come forward to apologise and provide support to his majesty.
The matter is not as serious because yesterday the other people who are leaders of the faction came to apologise and to assure the King of their support and loyalty.Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch
Buthelezi has since appealed to the Zulu nation to intervene as it has become clear that the new king’s life is in danger.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe'
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions.Read More
Demamusa insists Metrobus bus must recognise its members
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Tshidi says the union believes that it is strong within Metrobus and needs to be recognised.Read More
Transmissibility of Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant a problem - Prof Adrian Puren
NICD Acting Executive Director Professor Adrian Puren says more information is need on the Covid-19 B.1.617.2 variant.Read More
Joburg Metrobus commuters urged to use alternative transport as strike continues
A strike at the company is entering its sixth day with workers demanding an 18% increase.Read More
South Africa records 1,778 new Covid-19 infections
The Health Department says 382,480 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
[LISTEN] More stem cell donors needed to fight blood cancers
DKMS Africa head of communications Palesa Mokomele says stem cell donation is not painful and more awareness is needed.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity.Read More
Covid-19 variants dominant in India and UK detected in South Africa
The Health Department says the country has 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant found in India.Read More
South Africa records 2,191 Covid-19 new cases
The Health Department says 382,480 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss COVID-19 and vaccines, the upcoming local government elections, the integrity commission’s reports and the controversial step aside resolution.Read More