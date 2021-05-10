'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?'





The African National Congress (ANC) is set to conclude its national executive committee (NEC) meeting today.

The NEC meeting had some public spats, audio leaks and a defiant suspended secretary-general.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia tells Mandy Wiener that the ANC considered having the meeting face to face to avoid the leaks but couldn't do so due to Covid-19 regulations.

Often when they have the meetings face-to-face they usually lock their phones away in little lockers. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says it was expected that this meeting would be heated given the events that took place leading to it.

We always knew that the media was a key driver for the ANC in any contestation driver. We've always had particular leaks being made to the media. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

You have different branches of the ANC calling for the NEC to resign. The question is what is the support that president Ramaphosa has on the NEC? Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Listen to the full interview below...