Today at 15:50
EWN: COVID-19 Stats over last seven days
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
Mining laws hindering Alluvial diamond sector boom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Amo Marengwa, CEO and cofounder of Blue Banjo 3 , national executive manager of the SADPO and chairperson of the ALF within Minerals Council South Africa.
Today at 16:20
Johannesburg is threatening to sideline informal waste pickers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Melanie Samson - Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:40
Home affairs respond to Funeral undertakes threating shutdown tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siya Qoza, Spokesperson of the Department of Telecommunications
Today at 16:50
Museum Futures Africa: Reimagining African Museums
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sophia Sanan, the project manager for MuseumFutures Africa
Today at 17:20
EWN: ANC NEC wraps up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 5/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZAR cracks R14.00 to USD level
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Cairns - Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: "Think Again" by Adam Grant.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money, Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?'

10 May 2021 1:19 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Ramaphosa
ANC NEC
Ace vs Ramaphosa

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting.

The African National Congress (ANC) is set to conclude its national executive committee (NEC) meeting today.

The NEC meeting had some public spats, audio leaks and a defiant suspended secretary-general.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia tells Mandy Wiener that the ANC considered having the meeting face to face to avoid the leaks but couldn't do so due to Covid-19 regulations.

Often when they have the meetings face-to-face they usually lock their phones away in little lockers.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says it was expected that this meeting would be heated given the events that took place leading to it.

We always knew that the media was a key driver for the ANC in any contestation driver. We've always had particular leaks being made to the media.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

You have different branches of the ANC calling for the NEC to resign. The question is what is the support that president Ramaphosa has on the NEC?

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Listen to the full interview below...




